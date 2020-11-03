Eastern Bank Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $163.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $171.26. The company has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.11.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

