Eastern Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $17,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 678.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,844,000 after acquiring an additional 487,985 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 30,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $159.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.84. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

