Eastern Bank Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,474,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $287,467,000 after buying an additional 754,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.3% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,577 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 791,319 shares of company stock valued at $98,440,914. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $122.39 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.38. The company has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.