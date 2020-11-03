Eastern Bank Sells 1,064 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Eastern Bank reduced its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $134.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.22.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

