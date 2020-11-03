Eastern Bank Sells 1,064 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Eastern Bank reduced its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $134.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.22.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit