Eastern Bank Sells 1,959 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.9% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

