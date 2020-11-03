Eastern Bank Sells 601 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Eastern Bank lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in American Electric Power by 278.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 123.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 131.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.19.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $91.23 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

