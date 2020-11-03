Eastern Bank Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 94,377 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,433,000. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Akamai Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,420 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,473,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 114.5% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.36 and its 200 day moving average is $106.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $300,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,699 shares of company stock worth $1,634,576 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.