EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after buying an additional 142,904 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,712,000 after buying an additional 96,467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 1,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 85,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,489,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.56.

EGP stock opened at $137.33 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $148.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.54.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $148,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,842,076.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,536 shares of company stock valued at $472,320 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

