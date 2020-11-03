Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Cut by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,202,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,084 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 3.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Ecolab worth $440,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 90.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.62.

NYSE ECL opened at $188.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of -51.18, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.43 and its 200 day moving average is $199.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

