Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $31,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.93.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $131.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.14.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

