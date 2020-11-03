Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-4% yr/yr to ~$16.95-17.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.05 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 3.40-3.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.81.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

