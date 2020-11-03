Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 43.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research began coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

Get Everi alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.91. Everi has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 3,484.76% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Everi will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $227,550. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Everi by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Everi in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Everi by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.