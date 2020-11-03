EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $946.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.11 and a beta of 1.65. EverQuote has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

