Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of ES stock opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $462,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,213,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,613,000 after buying an additional 110,600 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

