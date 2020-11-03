Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 103.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,686,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,173,000 after buying an additional 802,114 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,682,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,647,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,238,000 after buying an additional 421,764 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,405,000 after purchasing an additional 340,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

EXAS opened at $121.89 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day moving average is $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -114.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,839,858.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,989,175.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $352,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $513,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,717 shares of company stock worth $5,363,205 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.