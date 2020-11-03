Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,484 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 54.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $69,043.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,444.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $342,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,399.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.74. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CENT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.