Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,890 shares of company stock worth $18,931,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.89.

Shares of ISRG opened at $675.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $778.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $705.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $632.60.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

