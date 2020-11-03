Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 458,661 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,661 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.38% of Uranium Energy worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UEC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,324,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 36,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

UEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

UEC opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.29.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

