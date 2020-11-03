Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 458,661 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,661 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.38% of Uranium Energy worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UEC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,324,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 36,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

UEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

UEC opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.29.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit