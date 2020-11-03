Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Beigene by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Beigene by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Beigene by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Beigene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Beigene by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.44.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $299.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.40 and its 200-day moving average is $218.02. Beigene Ltd has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $322.98.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,692,034.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 4,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $844,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,844,959.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,784 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,986. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

