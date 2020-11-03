Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5,229.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 101.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 408.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $345.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.35.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total transaction of $29,096,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 418,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,864,550 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software stock opened at $360.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.14. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $397.51.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

