Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,264 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Calavo Growers worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVGW. National Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

CVGW opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.89 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $94.92.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.37 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

