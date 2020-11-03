Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 14,836 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 647.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in IQVIA by 341.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $155.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 170.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.63. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $176.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $11,173,939.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at $116,581,917.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,320 shares of company stock worth $30,498,048. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

