Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 15,596 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 2,139.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,596 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $125,977.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,269.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $394,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,254 shares of company stock valued at $628,875. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

