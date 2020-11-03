Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 21,476 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,715,051,000 after acquiring an additional 863,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $182.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

