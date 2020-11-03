Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 3,263 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,998,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,374,000 after acquiring an additional 81,976 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 91,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 62,994 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Shares of EW stock opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.58.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $2,064,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,360.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $5,418,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,487,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,278 shares of company stock valued at $38,625,203 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.