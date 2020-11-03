Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 28,856 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,285,000 after buying an additional 478,219 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,920,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,640,000 after acquiring an additional 71,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 124.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,714,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,075 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nutanix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,533,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,363,000 after purchasing an additional 82,817 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,318,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,257,000 after purchasing an additional 188,230 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTNX stock opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.28. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The firm had revenue of $327.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $49,448.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,906.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $271,019.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,542.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 880,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,537,609. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

