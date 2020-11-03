Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after buying an additional 2,081,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,384 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,703,000 after purchasing an additional 609,667 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,512,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of ATVI opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.04. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

