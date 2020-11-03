Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Natera by 35.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $69,511.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,511. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $111,738.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,804 shares of company stock worth $32,275,410 over the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.21. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

