Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 584.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 89.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 109,060 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.4% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.94.

CRM stock opened at $232.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.37. The company has a market capitalization of $211.37 billion, a PE ratio of 90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total value of $5,844,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,623,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,308,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total value of $1,033,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,735,727.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 722,891 shares of company stock worth $173,714,612 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

