Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.12% of International Game Technology worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after buying an additional 568,049 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 139.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,221,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 109,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

NYSE:IGT opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.61 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. 140166 cut International Game Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.