Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 871.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after buying an additional 1,315,711 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $17,653,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 417,247 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,989,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2,042.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 320,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 305,348 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

Shares of MGM opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.47. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,230.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

