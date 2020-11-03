Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 151.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,626,000 after purchasing an additional 718,578 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,837,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,096,000 after acquiring an additional 236,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,860,000 after acquiring an additional 195,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 931.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 192,228 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.044 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.