Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $145.60 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,226 shares of company stock worth $20,747,009. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

