Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $642,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 81.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.28.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total value of $398,827.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,492.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,127 shares of company stock worth $6,677,373. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $268.04 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 130.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.43.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

