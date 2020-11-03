Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $642,000 Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total value of $398,827.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,492.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,127 shares of company stock worth $6,677,373. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Bank of America raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Truist raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.28.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $268.04 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 130.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.43.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

