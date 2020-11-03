Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $655,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

EW opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average is $85.58.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $2,064,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,360.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $5,418,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,487,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,278 shares of company stock valued at $38,625,203 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

