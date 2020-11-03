Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $691,000 Position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Glaukos by 240.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 96.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

GKOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Glaukos Corp has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $70.96.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 33.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

