Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $713,000 Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1,224.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 211.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total transaction of $3,392,555.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,931 shares in the company, valued at $52,561,504.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,879 shares of company stock valued at $54,533,488 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $257.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.92 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.50 and a 200 day moving average of $270.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $317.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNG. Northland Securities raised their price target on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.48.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.