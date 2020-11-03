Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $808,000 Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1,141.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,524,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,618,000 after buying an additional 473,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Baidu by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,686,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,812,000 after acquiring an additional 103,366 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,762,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,323,000 after acquiring an additional 237,988 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,226,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Baidu by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,897,000 after acquiring an additional 180,031 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Baidu from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

BIDU stock opened at $134.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.73 and its 200-day moving average is $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 1.11. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $147.38.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.