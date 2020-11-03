Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,829 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 645.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 501,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 434,567 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 295,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 111,741 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

