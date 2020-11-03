Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $680,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Citigroup raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.55. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.