Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $716,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,627 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.51.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $67,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,458,684.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.72) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.