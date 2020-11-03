Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $722,000 Investment in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 122.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 59.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 97.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 99,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 10.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 92.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 164,831 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.82.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $82,774.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $125,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 639,684 shares of company stock valued at $20,470,723 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.54. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $41.26.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 46.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

