Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $790,000 Investment in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM stock opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.71. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $102.25.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATHM. HSBC began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Macquarie downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.49.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.