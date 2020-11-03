Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,156 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after buying an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Natera by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after buying an additional 41,035 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Natera by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 38,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $34,981.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,063.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $69,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 471,804 shares of company stock valued at $32,275,410. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. The business had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.45.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

