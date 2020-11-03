Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,264 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Calavo Growers worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVGW. BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

CVGW stock opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -81.89 and a beta of 0.89. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

