Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 203,659 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 99.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,659 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Energy Fuels worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 343,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 192,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 102,701 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 774.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 90,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million.

In other news, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $28,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,060 shares in the company, valued at $171,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.