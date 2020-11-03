Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 2,238 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.56. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $608.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

