Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 6,918 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vocera Communications worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,152,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,830,000 after purchasing an additional 143,843 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vocera Communications by 40.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 920,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,513,000 after buying an additional 267,403 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vocera Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 837,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,747,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Vocera Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 795,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,875,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 88,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

VCRA stock opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.21 and a beta of 0.09.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 5,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $178,228.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,604.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $428,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,769 shares of company stock worth $1,685,044. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.