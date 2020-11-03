Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.16% of NetSTREIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Forward Management LLC bought a new position in NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $6,363,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on NetSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

NTST opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16. NetSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $19.82.

NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27).

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from NetSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

About NetSTREIT

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

